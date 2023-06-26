Memphis Police Department arrest 15 for 'ruthless' burglaries in 'Operation Broken Bottles'

Cars that were driven through storefronts as well as sledgehammers were used in this "criminal conspiracy," that was "well-organized," according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has arrested 15 people who were directly involved in a recent crime spree "causing outrage and impacting several business owners and members of community," according to police chief C.J. Davis.

"Ruthless" burglaries that targeted various liquor stores, clothing outlets, cell phone retailers and smoke shops throughout Memphis prompted the department to launch an "intensive investigation" called "Operation Broken Bottles," according to MPD.

Cars that were driven through storefronts as well as sledgehammers were used in this "criminal conspiracy," that was "well-organized" and led by a handful of people who recruited others to carry out crimes, according to MPD.

MPD said that a total of 23 suspects were arrested for charges including burglary of a business, auto theft, theft from a motor vehicle, unlawful possession and prohibited Weapons.

Investigators said they identified 25 separate individuals who are members of the core group that assisted in organizing the burglaries.

MPD said that on Monday morning, their multi-agency gang unit, the Shelby County Sherriff’s Department Street Crimes Unit and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearm (ATF) apprehended four of the 25 people who were indicted.

These four were transported to the Shelby County Jail and eight of the indicted individuals were already in custody at various facilities on unrelated charges, according to MPD.

According to MPD, the following were taken into custody Monday morning:

Stanley Rayner, 19, $200,000 bond

Montario Fifer, 19, $200,000 bond

Courtney Owens, 19, $150,000 bond

Samuel Childress, 31, $25,000 bond

According to MPD one was arrested Monday afternoon:

Jarren Crawford, 27, $50,000 Bond

According to MPD, the following saw an indictment served while they in custody:

Deon Byrd, 25, Shelby County Jail, $225,000 bond

James Thomas, 41, Shelby County Jail, $500,000 bond

Kamerin Triggs, 19, Shelby County Jail, $150,000 bond

Jaylin Triplett, 19, Shelby County Jail, $50,000 bond

Carl Turner, 25, Shelby County Jail, $25,000 bond

Lawrence Anthony, 34, in federal custody

Jaylin Bonds, 24, in custody at the Shelby County Correctional Center, a $40,000 bond

Donya Webb, 21, was issued an indictment relative to this investigation, but because he was out on bond for a previous arrest that occurred on Aug. 24, 2022, he was not physically arrested on Monday. His original bond for the previous arrest was $20,000.

