x
Crime

Wanted: Suspects caught on camera breaking into & stealing cars at Memphis church

MPD officers responded to a call about the break-ins and theft at Brinkley Heights Baptist Church on Rosamond Ave. near The Heights area about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects caught on camera as they were breaking into cars and stealing one at a local church.

MPD officers responded to a call about the break-ins and theft at Brinkley Heights Baptist Church on Rosamond Ave. near The Heights area about 6:50 a.m. on June 20, 2023.

Investigators said between 1 p.m. on June 19 to 2 a.m. on June 20, suspects in a burgundy SUV came to the church more than 20 times, breaking into nine cars and stealing a blue 2017 Kia Optima with Missouri plates JE4E22.

Video released shows the suspects driving through a chain link fence to get out at one point.

Police said the suspects returned using the Kia in several other car burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, June 23, 2023

