Hundreds march alongside Justin Pearson as Shelby County Commission votes to send him back to Nashville

During the lunch time hour, family members, constituents and supporters filled the Memphis streets with chants of "No Justice, No Peace."

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphians were left without a voice at the state level after Tennessee lawmakers removed State Rep. Justin Pearson from his District 86 seat April 6. What followed was an uproar, on display almost a week later in Memphis.

On April 12, hundreds showed up in solidarity for Pearson ahead of his reinstatement vote by the Shelby County Commission.

Emotions were high starting at the Lorraine Motel, where supporters marched alongside Pearson and his fellow Tennessee Three members Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville and Rep. Justin Jones in Nashville. Jones was expelled alongside Pearson the week before but Jones was sworn in back the following Monday.

During the march, cheers filled the streets of Memphis during the lunchtime hour. From, “No Justice No Peace,” to, “This Is What Democracy Looks Like,” people were showing their support, and telling lawmakers, the movement is not going away.

“We did it in 1968, and we’re still doing it in 2023,” said Joe Calhoun, who marched in Wednesday’s demonstration. Calhoun marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in the 1960’s, and joined the group Wednesday after seeing similar protests start up once again in Memphis. He was one of many frustrated, but also determined to get Pearson back in his elected district seat.

“There is a movement rising up in Tennessee from Memphis to Nashville to Knoxville to send a message to these anti-democratic forces that ‘you’re in the find out portion,” said Rep. Justin Jones, (D) - Nashville.

Together, the lawmakers thanked all that walked by their side. Those demonstrators hoped to send a message about what the face of change looks like.

“We need a multi-generational, multi-racial, multi-generational organization in the Tennessee legislature, and these young voices are critical,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson, (D) - Knoxville.

Giving marginalized voices a platform to share has been on the forefront of Pearson’s own calls for justice and gun reform. Throughout several of his speeches, Pearson has wanted to honor the lives he has seen lost too soon to gun violence, like his classmate Larry Thorn.

“Larry was a mentor, he was very active in kids lives,” said Lavonda Henderson, Thorn’s mother, “He said he’ll be right back and he never came back.”

Henderson tells ABC24 she wanted to stand by Pearson, just like he stood by her family after her son died.

“He chose to be there for me and my family,” said Henderson.

Several marchers continued to call and let lawmakers know change needs to come.

“Do us right,” Kimberly Owens-Pearson, Justin Pearson’s Mother, “It is harder to get detergent than to get a gun.”

Before the march, Pearson and the other members of the Tennessee Three, called for the resignation of House Speaker Cameron Sexton for his actions in the General Assembly.