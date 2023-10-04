Three months since Tyre Nichols passed, activists are still fighting for justice

“A collective community is fighting back against this notion that we're at all the bad guys,” Richard Massey said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been three months since Tyre Nichols died and supporters are still advocating for police reform.

For them, this means the end of pre-textual traffic stops, an audit of the Memphis Police Department training academy and the data transparency ordinance to be passed. The ordinance would ensure public access to injustice within the police department.



"Our city bears responsibility," student Richard Massey said. "They bore witness to that grizzly murder in which they saw a man extracted out of his vehicle, maced, tased, kicked, cursed and ultimately killed when taken off of life support."



The University of Memphis student and local activist said the fight isn't over until all of their questions are answered.

"Why there's a lack of accountability on their behalf — why haven't they instituted the changes and reforms that are necessary to ensure that another Tyre Nichols never occurs again?" Massey said.



This rally comes just before Tuesday's city council meeting where they will discuss MPD’s traffic stops, use of force, body cameras, anti-profiling rules and data reporting for public use.

It will be the first city council meeting since multiple activists say they were banned from attending council meetings following heated statements during the recent meeting.

"A collective community is fighting back against this notion that we're at all the bad guys,” Massey said. “The council is framing us as promoting incendiary rhetoric. The only thing that's incendiary is the council silencing the community amidst our fight for those ordinances."