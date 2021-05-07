Tour de France? Not quite. Those were golf carts rolling in Germantown

The annual Wally Simpson Golf Cart Parade took off Monday morning, signaling the beginning of a great new summer season at The Village at Germantown . The 4th of July tradition included more than 15 golf carts dressed to the nines in patriotic and festive decorations.

Members of the retirement community that weren't in carts cheered and celebrated along the roads as they watched the decked-out carts go by. Several platforms played music from different genres, including a group led by one of the Village's residents. To help cool off, everyone who attended got MEMPopS as a treat.