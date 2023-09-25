"We can’t be sure of anything” | Family of Tamia Taylor hopeful she is still alive two weeks later following a body recovery along Mississippi River

A representative of the family tells ABC24 that MPD contacted them to alert them about the discovery, but the race, age and gender of the body remain to be verified.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The discovery of a body on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River this weekend has brought a lot of emotion to a Mid-South family, forced to wonder if it is their loved one who was found.

It has now been more than two weeks since the disappearance of Tamia Taylor, who boarded a Memphis riverboat for her 21st birthday and has not been seen since.

Both Memphis Police and the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area next to the Consolidated Grain and Barge Corporation after a body turned up near the location. Not much information has been heard since. The race, age, and gender have yet to be confirmed publicly.



“Until identification is done, we can’t be sure of anything,” said Jasmine Ellis, CEO of the Dock Ellis Foundation, a non-profit who helps the families of missing minority women.



Saturday’s body recovery announcement immediately had people asking, could this be Tamia Taylor? Could the body found just a couple miles downstream from Memphis Riverboats docks belong to the missing 21-year-old?

Up until now, Memphis Riverboats has said they have no reason to believe Taylor went overboard, saying she was last seen as the boat pulled into the harbor.

While the Memphis Police Department has told to the family that a body had been discovered, not much had been given past that.



The Dock Ellis Foundation told ABC24 the news Saturday has been a lot for the family, and they are grateful for the support that have been shown to the Taylors. However, they ask people to be careful before they jump to conclusions online.



“Everybody expresses themselves in a different way, but we just have to make sure that we’re doing it the right way, because it definitely can be harmful,” said Ellis.



The non-profit said Taylor’s mother first found out about the body recovery from a Facebook post. She heard rumors it might be a woman, but no agency confirmed it to her, so she remains hopeful.

The non-profit released a statement saying they are continuing to search for Tamia Taylor with the Taylor family. The statement reads as follows:

"We are asking that the community continues to share and report any possible information that may assist in bringing Tamia home. We are aware that a body was recovered from the Mississippi River on the Arkansas side of the I-40 bridge today around 1 p.m.

Tamia Taylor's mother ask that the community please, don't give up as the individual retrieved today has not been identified, but continue to pray either way.

We may not know if it's Tamia, but it's someone's family member. The search must continue.

The Dock Ellis Foundation will continue to follow up on information, however we will provide what information we can when we are able to do so.

Tamia Taylor's mother is grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown."

“The identification of the remains have not been spoken on because right now they’re doing the autopsy report,” said Ellis.

With no identification, there is a stillness in the air, as the family and the community wait for autopsy results.

“It’s that awkward silence when everybody is at a standstill, hoping for the best,” said Ellis, who also asks anyone with any information on Taylor to contact Memphis Police.

ABC24 has tried to contact the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office multiple times for information on the body that was recovered, but we were told no one was available to speak with us Sunday.