Body found on Arkansas side of Mississippi River, Memphis police say

The identification of this body is undetermined pending the results of an autopsy, according to MPD.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A body was found by police on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said they are currently helping the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department in an investigation.

The identification of this body is undetermined pending the results of an autopsy, according to MPD.

Additional information is said to be released as it becomes available and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.