Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver in midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver who they said took off after hitting a bicyclist in midtown.

MPD officers responded to the hit-and-run crash at Sam Cooper Blvd. and East Parkway North about 3:45 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. They said a man on a bike was hit by a driver, who took off from the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not release a description of the suspect’s vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.