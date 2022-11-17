MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian.

MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver who hit the person did not stay on the scene. They have not released information on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.