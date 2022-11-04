Search is on for driver who hit and killed pedestrian Thursday night

MPD was called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, in the 4200 block of American Way near Cherry Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

MPD was called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022, in the 4200 block of American Way near Cherry Road. Officers found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, and said the driver took off without stopping.

Investigators said the hit and run vehicle is described as a 2017 or 2018 black pickup truck. It was last seen eastbound on American Way.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.