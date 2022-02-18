Virtual town hall on recent ice storm set for Memphis' District 5 residents

The online town hall will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A town hall is set for next week to discuss the impact of the recent ice storm and solutions for the future.

MLGW and Councilman Worth Morgan are cohosting the virtual town hall for residents of District 5. It will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All District 5 residents are invited to take part.

The virtual town hall will be held on the Council in Your Neighborhood Facebook page HERE and on YouTube HERE.