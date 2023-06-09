x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Hickory Hill apartment triple shooting

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, and officers are still looking for suspects.
Credit: ABC24/Ian Ripple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, two others are seriously injured, and Memphis Police are still looking for suspects after a triple shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Friday.

Memphis Police said at 3:31 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Ravenoak Drive in Hickory Hill at the Boulevard Apartments. One man was pronounced dead on scene. Two additional adults, a man and a woman, were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect in Young Dolph murder case pleads guilty to lesser charges

Before You Leave, Check This Out