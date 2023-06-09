1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Hickory Hill apartment triple shooting

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, and officers are still looking for suspects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, two others are seriously injured, and Memphis Police are still looking for suspects after a triple shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Friday.

Memphis Police said at 3:31 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Ravenoak Drive in Hickory Hill at the Boulevard Apartments. One man was pronounced dead on scene. Two additional adults, a man and a woman, were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.