$10,000 award available for information about South Memphis murder of one-legged man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 CrimeStoppers award is available to anyone who can help police solve the murder of Timothy Odum.

Odum, 43, was killed last Thursday night outside a convenience store at King Avenue and Ford Road, near Walker Homes in south Memphis. He was shot and his prosthetic leg was stolen. There are possibly two suspects who have not been identified.

MPD believes there are people who know who committed the homicide. The family has posted $8,000 with CrimeStoppers. That money would be available, along with $2,000 paid by CrimeStoppers in homicides, to anyone who can provide information that helps MPD charge one or more suspects in the case.