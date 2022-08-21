1 man dead after 4 separate shootings between Saturday and Sunday, police said

The suspects of one crime are thought to have fired from a black sedan, according to MPD, but no one was reported to be in custody.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one victim has died after three separate shootings took place in the city of Memphis throughout Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The first took place just after midnight on the area of I-240 and Norris Road, according to MPD. Four victims were located in one vehicle, police said. While one of these victims was pronounced dead on the scene, the other three were taken to Regional One, according to MPD. One had only minor injuries, and two were in non-critical condition, police said.

The suspects of the crime are thought to have fired from a black sedan, according to MPD, but no one was reported to be in custody for this crime at press time. According to MPD, this is an ongoing investigation.

The second shooting occurred at 308 W. Faye Avenue, according to MPD. Officers responded to a victim found at 148 S. Parkway W. at around 2:40 in the morning, police said. This man was dropped off by a private vehicle and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

The male suspect fled the scene on foot, MPD said.

Officers reported that they responded to a shooting that took place shortly before midnight Sunday in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim, a man, was located at 850 S. Third Street, dropped off by a gray sedan and was later transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information available, MPD said, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Finally, MPD said they responded to a shooting at the 1600 block of Foster Avenue at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. One victim was transported to non-critical condition in Regional One, according to MPD. This incident is believed to be a domestic violence incident and one female suspect has been detained, police said. This also remains an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.