2 dead, including child, 2 others in critical condition after stabbing attack in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, are dead and two others in critical condition after a stabbing attack in North Memphis early Saturday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a wounding call around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue and located four stabbing victims.

MPD said one victim was pronounced dead on the scene while another, a juvenile, was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and pronounced dead.

Two more victims were transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

MPD said investigators are working to locate the person responsible who is believed to be known to the victims.

No arrests have been made at this point.