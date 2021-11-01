3 charged after $500K of TVs stolen from Memphis train

According to an affidavit, nine boxcars were forcibly entered and about $500,000 of TVs were stolen from the train.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been charged after Memphis police officers said they caught them stealing televisions from a train Saturday night.

An affidavit says officers were patrolling near Mississippi Boulevard and Phelan Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when they saw several people burglarizing numerous boxcars.

According to police, Romastine Livingston, Kenneth Dickerson, and Denise Humphrey were all arrested on the scene.

According to the affidavit, nine boxcars were forcibly entered and about $500,000 of TVs were stolen from the train. Police said about 100-200 more Sony Bravia 85" TVs are missing.

Livingston, 49, is in jail on a $100,000 bond and was charged with evading arrest, nine counts of burglary, and theft of property greater than $250,000.

Humphrey, 49, is in jail on a $60,000 bond and was charged with nine counts of burglary and theft of property greater than $250,000.