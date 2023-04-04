3 Memphis teens, 12-year-old arrested for multiple Kia and Hyundai car thefts

Memphis Police said the teens face multiple charges each related to theft of Kia Fortes and Hyundai Sonatas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four teens are in jail after Memphis Police said they each were responsible for multiple car thefts during 2022 and 2023, particularly of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Memphis Police investigators developed several teen boys as suspects in multiple crimes targeting Kia Fortes, Hyundai Sonatas and Kia Optimas on March 26.

The four teens were found on March 30 and arrested for several crimes the group committed. They were taken to Shelby County Juvenile Court and face the following charges:

Teen #1 - 15 years old:

Nine counts of auto theft between $10,000 and $60,000.

Auto theft between $2,500 and $10,000.

Criminal attempt - auto theft between $2,500 and $10,000.

Carjacking

Criminal attempt - aggravated robbery

Reckless endangerment

Employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Teen #2 - 15 years old:

Auto theft between $10,000 and $60,000.

Two counts of auto theft between $2,500 and $10,000.

Two counts of carjacking.

Two counts of criminal attempt - aggravated robbery.

Reckless endangerment.

Two counts of employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Teen #3 - 14 years old:

13 counts of auto theft between $10,000 and $60,000.

Two counts of auto theft between $2,500 and $10,000.

Aggravated robbery.

Two counts of carjacking.

Two counts of criminal attempt - aggravated robbery.

Reckless endangerment

Two counts of employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

12-year-old boy:

Nine counts of auto theft between $10,000 and $60,000.

Auto theft between $2,500 and $10,000.

Carjacking.

Criminal attempt - aggravated robbery.

Reckless endangerment

Employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.