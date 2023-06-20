x
More than 80 vehicles broken into overnight at Baptist DeSoto and nearby hotels, say Southaven Police

Southaven Police said 35 cars were broken into at the hospital and another 46 at neighboring hotels.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police are investigating after they said more than 80 vehicles were broken into overnight at Baptist DeSoto Hospital and neighboring hotels.

Southaven Police said they responded to a call about several auto burglaries at Baptist DeSoto Hospital about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Investigators said they discovered 35 vehicles in the hospital’s parking lot had been broken into.

After investigating some more, detectives said they learned an additional 46 vehicles had also been broken into in the parking lots of hotels in the immediate area.

Southaven Police are asking anyone with information to contact its Investigative Services Unit at 662-253-9250 or tips@southaven.org

