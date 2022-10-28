Accused shoplifter arrested after chase where Collierville Police said he rammed squad car

Investigators said it started with a shoplifting call at Cheers Wine & Spirits, and ended with a crash and the suspect in custody.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after Collierville Police said a shoplifting incident turned into a chase where the suspect rammed a squad car.

Kirk Sandifer, 39, is in custody, charged with theft, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, and reckless driving.

According to Collierville Police, officers were called to Cheer’s Wine and Spirits about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the 300 block of New Byhalia Road. They said the business reported a man trying to take several bottles.

Investigators said when officers arrived, Sandifer got into his vehicle, then rammed a Collierville Police car with an officer inside, while trying to get away.

Police said the officers chased Sandifer to the area of Frank Road and Bray Station, where he crashed, and then tried to run away. Investigators said they caught him in the Almadale Farms subdivision at Wolf River Blvd. and Houston Levee.

Collierville Police said no one was injured during the incident.