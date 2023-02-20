Arrest made in Whitehaven shootings leaving 1 dead, 10 injured

According to court records, Julius Freeman is charged with facilitation of second degree murder, as well as five counts of attempted facilitation of murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in police custody Monday morning after Sunday's deadly shootings in Whitehaven that killed one and injured 10 others.

Julius Freeman was arrested and charged with one count of facilitation of second degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second degree murder, and five counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

Freeman was one of three persons of interest Memphis Police were looking for after the overnight shootings Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.

Those five have since been released from the hospital.

While police were on the scene, they were notified of more shooting victims about a mile away at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

For the Whitehaven community, it was a long and difficult day. Witnesses and community advocates were trying to find out what happened and how to move forward.

“It went on rapidly, like it stopped for a few minutes and then it started up again,” said Kaila Smith when describing what she heard Sunday morning, “After that it just stopped and all you hear is sirens.”

The chaotic moments just a little more than a mile apart, left several in Whitehaven distraught and outraged.