Bond hearing delayed for Young Dolph murder suspect

Hernandez Govan's defense attorneys said they needed to reset the bond hearing due to them needing to go through a "bog" of evidence on the case.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hearing to decide whether Young Dolph murder suspect Hernandez Govan would be granted bond was delayed Thursday, due to Govan's defense attorneys needing more time to go through evidence in the case.

Govan appeared before Judge Lee Coffee Thursday, but his defense attorneys stating they needed more time before a bond was set due to "hundreds of thousands of pages" of evidence and documents they needed to go through in the Young Dolph murder case.

Govan is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in the killing of the Memphis rapper. He pleaded not guilty in court in November.

The D.A. said he's accused of ordering a hit on Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr.

The first two suspects arrested - Justin Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, - are due back in court on January 20, 2023. Johnson and Smith were indicted in January 2022 on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Young Dolph was fatally shot at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard a year ago on Nov. 17, 2021. Police have said two men got out of a stolen Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, where Young Dolph was making a purchase. Police released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting, which they said led to the arrests.