Child-size hearse emphasizes problem of gun violence in Memphis

The custom-designed hearse is smaller than normal to help point out that innocent kids have been killed by the violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ride of Tears is hoping to show the brutal cost of gun violence with its new hearse. The custom-designed hearse is smaller than normal to help point out that innocent kids have been killed by the violence.

Organizers say it’s important that children don't ride in the adult hearse and hope seeing the smaller hearse will make people think twice before turning to violence.

“God blessed us with something where we can show the people that you're hurting the babies. Let’s get out here and put it in our community where people will say, ‘I don't want my baby to ride in that car,’” said Mary Trice, Founder Ride of Tears.

Ride of Tears says two kids under the age of ten were shot in recent weeks in Memphis.