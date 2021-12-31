Early morning Cordova shooting sends teen to hospital

Police said they got a call to St. Francis Bartlett about seven juveniles that were shot at the scene. Only one of the seven was shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot early Friday morning in Cordova.

According to police, a call came in about a shooting at 1881 W. Fletcher Run Cir. at 4:25 a.m. Police said they checked the area and initially didn't find any victims.

A short time later, police said they got a call to St. Francis Bartlett about seven juveniles that were shot at that address. Only one of the seven was shot.

The others were released to their parents and refused to give any additional information to officers.

Police haven't shared any information on a suspect.