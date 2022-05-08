18 arrested, tipsters awarded $25,000 in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries

CrimeStoppers said Memphis Police have arrested 18 people so far believed to be involved with the more than 40 break-ins at retail liquor stores that began in May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County says so far, 18 people have been arrested, with more arrests to come, and two tipsters have gotten rewards in a string of liquor store burglaries.

The organization said Memphis Police have arrested 18 people so far believed to be involved with the more than 40 break-ins at retail liquor stores that began in May 2022. Investigators said a similar M.O. was used in each crime – where a large group of suspects would break out windows or doors and smash their way in, then grab all they could before taking off.

In one of the most notorious incidents, more than a dozen suspects were caught on camera breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Highland St. near Poplar Ave. early the morning of Aug. 5, 2022. In just minutes, investigators said the suspects grabbed more than $15,000 worth of goods and caused about $10,000 in damage.

In late June, the suspects also hit two different stores just two hours apart, stealing $4,000 in high-end alcohol from Natalie’s Liquors in Cordova and about $6,000 in goods from Kimbrough’s Fine Wine and Spirits on Union Ave. in midtown.

Investigators said some of the suspects had turned around and sold the stolen wine and liquor from area apartments.

CrimeStoppers said two citizens who provided tips that led to arrested are sharing the $25,000 in rewards posted by the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers – each getting $12,500.