Davonte Pack, friend of Ja Morant, arrested on assault warrant

Pack was involved in an altercation at Morant's house with a teen in July 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Davonte Pack, a friend of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, was arrested Wednesday on an assault warrant, according to Shelby County court records.

Pack was involved in an incident at Morant's house in July 2022, where Joshua Holloway, who was 17 years old at the time, was assaulted during a pick-up basketball game. Holloway is suing Morant in civil court over the alleged assault.

Pack is named in the original incident report as having hit the teen, and the Shelby County District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday the charge stems from the July 2022 incident.

On July 10, a judge heard Morant's legal team on his self-defense claim, which will determine if the case could proceed in front of a jury in the coming months.

"We believe that the stand your ground law is in direct contravention with Mr. Holloway's right to trial by jury,” said Rebecca Adelman, Holloway’s attorney. “It removes the right to trial by jury. It denies him the right to have a trial by jury and instead it would be the judge determining whether or not Mr. Morant used justified force."

The judge issued a stay order for the claim, wanting to examine the constitutionality of the "stand your ground" law in Tennessee.

However, according to an arrest affidavit, Pack admitted to hitting Holloway during a May 2023 disposition, and also said he did not feel threatened by the teen.