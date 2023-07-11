Warrant issued for friend of Ja Morant from assault charge

Memphis Police are looking for Davonte Pack, now charged with assault. Pack was involved in an altercation at Morant's house with a teen in July 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An assault warrant was issued Monday for Davonte Pack, a longtime friend of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant.

Pack was involved in an incident at Morant's house in July 2022, where Joshua Holloway, who was 17 years old at the time, was assaulted during a pick-up basketball game. Holloway is suing Morant in civil court over the alleged assault.

Pack is named in the original incident report as having hit the teen, although it's unclear if the assault charge stems from the July incident, or a separate incident.

Monday, a judge heard Morant's legal team on his self-defense claim, which will determine if the case could proceed in front of a jury in the coming months.

"We believe that the stand your ground law is in direct contravention with Mr. Holloway's right to trial by jury,” said Rebecca Adelman, Holloway’s attorney. “It removes the right to trial by jury. It denies him the right to have a trial by jury and instead it would be the judge determining whether or not Mr. Morant used justified force."