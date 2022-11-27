x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

Officers said around 9 p.m. they determined that a driver had struck a female pedestrian before leaving the scene.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD. 

Fatal Hit and Run Crash Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road Report# WC2233869 MEMPHIS, TN – On Saturday, November 26, 2022,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, November 27, 2022

No arrests have been made and this incident is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shelby County Sheriff's Office increases presence in shopping areas

Before You Leave, Check This Out