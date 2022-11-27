Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

Officers said around 9 p.m. they determined that a driver had struck a female pedestrian before leaving the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.

Fatal Hit and Run Crash Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road Report# WC2233869 MEMPHIS, TN – On Saturday, November 26, 2022,... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, November 27, 2022