Deadly hit and run takes place Saturday morning

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the area of Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue near Springdale Elementary School where one victim was pronounced deceased.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit and run accident took place Saturday morning near Springdale Elementary School, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the area of Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue to pronounce one victim dead on the scene, according to police.

The type of the vehicle involved in the incident is unknown, but it may have heavy front-end damage, police said. This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Those with any information related to this fatal crash are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or Sgt. M. Hinton of the Memphis Police Department at (901) 636-3848.