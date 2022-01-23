Memphis Police looking for suspects in two deadly hit-and-run crashes

According to Memphis Police, investigators are searching for suspects from two deadly cases which occurred in December, 2021, and January, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for help looking for suspects in two deadly hit-and-run crashes.

December 13, 2021, Madison Avenue and Montgomery Street

On Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:57 p.m., officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Montgomery Street regarding a deadly hit-and-run accident.

Police said that an unknown driver, possibly driving a white Ford, struck a Black male pedestrian and fled westbound on Madison from the scene.

Police said the vehicle may have heavy front-end damage.

January 23, 2022, Chelsea Avenue and Dunlap Street

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 10:02 pm., officers responded to the area of Chelsea Avenue and Dunlap Street in reference to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

An unknown driver and unknown vehicle were traveling westbound on Chelsea Avenue when it struck an unidentified Black male, killing him, then fled in an unknown direction.

The vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.