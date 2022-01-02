Man shot outside downtown Memphis club early Tuesday morning

Officers were called to Regional One Hospital about 4:00 a.m., where a man said he had just been shot outside Blind Bear on South Main near Peabody Place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are sifting through conflicting stories after a man was shot after a fight at a club in downtown Memphis early Tuesday morning.

The man told investigators he had gotten into an argument with another man at the club, and then a fight broke out and several men started assaulting him. He said he ran from the club and was chased to his van, and as he ran, someone shot him. He said he drove himself to the hospital. Police said the man had been shot in both legs and is expected to recover.

Officers at the club spoke to security (listed as the shooter in the police report), who said the man who was shot had been removed from the club after becoming involved in a disturbance. Police said the security officer told investigators the man had threatened to kill another person involved in the disturbance as he went to his van. The security guard told officers the man pulled out a gun, and that’s when shots were fired, and the man left the scene.

Police have not released charges in the shooting.