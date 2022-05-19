Dyersburg Police looking for two brothers after man shot to death in parking lot Wednesday

According to Dyersburg Police, 20-year-old Caleb Edwards and his brother, 21-year-old William Marcus Edwards, are wanted for a murder that occurred Wednesday night.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is looking for two brothers in connection to a murder that occurred Wednesday night.

According to police, 20-year-old Caleb Edwards is wanted for first-degree murder after 43-year-old Jimmy Burns was found shot to death in a parking lot of a shopping center in Dyersburg, Tennessee, Wednesday night around 7:19 p.m.

Edwards was identified as a person of interest by witnesses on the scene.

Edwards' brother, 21-year-old William Marcus Edwards, is wanted for accessory to first-degree murder. Police said the two may be traveling together.

Anyone with information as to where the brothers may be located is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.