x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Father charged after toddler attacked by dogs

Memphis Police said the three-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the attack and is in critical but stable condition.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said the father of a toddler attacked by dogs Monday is now charged with child endangerment.

MPD said the three-year-old child was attacked about 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, in the 1600 block of Barton in South Memphis. MPD said the child was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said the dogs belonged to the homeowner, and the child’s father Kendale Taylor, 26, is charged.

MPD said the Memphis Animal Shelter took possession of the dogs and issued Taylor a citation for failure to maintain dog, dangerous vicious dog, dogs at large, and rabies shots and tags.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Here's what a Coloradoan criminal defense attorney says about Ja

Before You Leave, Check This Out