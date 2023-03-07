Father charged after toddler attacked by dogs

Memphis Police said the three-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the attack and is in critical but stable condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said the father of a toddler attacked by dogs Monday is now charged with child endangerment.

MPD said the three-year-old child was attacked about 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, in the 1600 block of Barton in South Memphis. MPD said the child was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said the dogs belonged to the homeowner, and the child’s father Kendale Taylor, 26, is charged.