Father charged after toddler attacked by dogs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said the father of a toddler attacked by dogs Monday is now charged with child endangerment.
MPD said the three-year-old child was attacked about 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, in the 1600 block of Barton in South Memphis. MPD said the child was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
Investigators said the dogs belonged to the homeowner, and the child’s father Kendale Taylor, 26, is charged.
MPD said the Memphis Animal Shelter took possession of the dogs and issued Taylor a citation for failure to maintain dog, dangerous vicious dog, dogs at large, and rabies shots and tags.