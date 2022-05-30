Five indicted in deadly shooting during 2021 funeral procession for another teen who was killed

The five are charged with killing 16-year-old Emmit Beasley as he attended a funeral procession for 16-year-old Je'Marco Smith.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted five accused gang members – some of them teens – in a shooting during a funeral procession in North Memphis last year.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said the grand jury indicted these five:

David Lee Jr., 23

Rico Lee Jr., 18

Jaden Rios, 16

Tavion Rogers, 17

Tremayne Scales Jr., 15.

All were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. David Lee Jr. also was indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. The D.A. said David Lee Jr. remains in jail on $350,000 bond. The other four have posted bonds.

Investigators said about 4 p.m. Oct. 23, 2021, a funeral procession for 16-year-old Je’Marco Smith was moving along the 2100 block of Hunter Avenue. Smith had been shot and killed in Raleigh several weeks earlier, and three men are charged in that case.