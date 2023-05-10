Former Memphis owner of Ching's Hot Wings arrested

Veniece Bobo has been indicted on two Class B felony counts of property theft over $60,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The former owner of Ching’s Hot Wings in Memphis is now in jail and facing charges after getting arrested Wednesday.

Veniece Bobo, 65, has been indicted on two Class B felony counts of theft of property over $60,000. She is now in the Shelby County Jail on a $110,000 bond.

The special investigations section of the revenue department worked the investigation, leading to Bobo’s arrest and indictment, which occurred Sept. 26, according to the department.

Bobo could be sentenced up to 12 years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $25,000 for each of the charges if convicted, the department said.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,“ said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano, according to the press release. “The taxes collected from customers are property of state and local governments. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good.”