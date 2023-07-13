Former MSCS superintendent carjacked after fender-bender on I-40

According to a police report, a man held an AR-15 to former Superintendent Carol Johnson-Dean and threatened to kill her, before taking off in her car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A former top Memphis educator and public education advocate was carjacked Wednesday after two people bumped into her car with another car, and held a gun to her and her husband, demanding the keys, according to a Memphis Police report.

Former superintendent Carol Johnson-Dean, who served as the leader of then-Memphis City Schools from 2003 to 2007, was the victim of a carjacking Wednesday on Appling Road and I-40.

According to the police report, Johnson-Dean and her husband were driving on I-40 and getting off the highway at the Appling Road exit when they were bumped by a car from behind.

Johnson-Dean and her husband left their car to look at the damage and exchange information, when the two people in the other car came out and held guns at them, demanding their keys. According to the report, a suspect held an AR-15 to Johnson, threatening to kill her.

While their car was tracked by a drone with live tracking software, the car has not been found, last seen in the area of 3348 Tchulahoma Road.

Johnson-Dean also served as the interim president of Lemoyne-Owen College in 2019, and has been a long-time advocate of public education.