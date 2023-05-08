Four shot, possibly after fight, Saturday in Tunica County, Mississippi

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Kirby Estates Apartments in Robinsonville.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after they said a fight may have led to a shooting that left four people injured.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Kirby Estates Apartments in Robinsonville. When they got there, they found four people, ages 20 to 45, shot. Two were taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in critical condition, and two were stable and taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital.

Investigators said witnesses indicated the shooting may have stemmed from a physical fight earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tunica County Sheriff's Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400. Any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.