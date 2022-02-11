Frayser store clerk points AK47s at couple over quarter, reportedly yells racial slurs

A Memphis woman and her boyfriend entered Moses Grocery on Thomas Street to buy a snack and told police workers pointed a gun at them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people went inside a grocery store in Frayser only to be forced out with assault rifles.

They said the store clerk got offended and forced them out holding an assault rifle and yelling racial insults.

"After the quarter bounced up he just went off, he was like, 'you (expletive), why you throw that quarter in like that?'", recalled the woman.



The Memphis woman and her boyfriend entered Moses Grocery to buy a snack last Saturday.



"When I looked down, he started grabbing for an assault weapon," she said.

The two did not expect a coin bouncing toward a cashier – to nearly turn deadly.



"Another Arab came out, he was coming right at him with a black AK47,” said the female victim. “I just jumped in front of him I don't know why … I was like, 'please, please don't shoot him.'"



The woman said they stood there with their hands up, then a worker threatened to shoot her and the man, both of them begging for their lives.



“All I did was drop the quarter,” said the man. “How he took that I don't know. Then he said, '(expletive), shut up' and hit me upside my head.'"



The man who was hit believes the store worker was intentionally trying to bait him.



"It's a hatred thing going on toward us I see that all over Memphis," he shared.

The two said as they backed out of the store, the two workers still threatened to fire.

Police have received at least 22 calls about the store in just the past year. Ten of those involved an armed person.



"You can't let fear win,” said NAACP’s president Van Turner in response to the incident. “You can't be so mad at all Black people that any Black person comes into your store you are ready to yell out a racial slur."