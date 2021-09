Officers responded to a shooting call about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Hickory Farms, in a neighborhood just south of Hickory Ridge Mall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a girl is in custody after a boy was shot and killed in Hickory Hill.

They found one boy shot, and he died at the scene.

Investigators said a girl was detained.

They have not released the ages for either child.

The investigation is ongoing.