Officers responded to the scene Saturday afternoon at Overton Crossing and Frayser Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a crash in Frayser left a child critically injured.

Officers responded to the scene about 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Overton Crossing and Frayser Blvd. They said several vehicles were involved.

On child, unknown age, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.