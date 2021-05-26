Houses, cars caught in crossfire of big shootout in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shootout between at least eight people left bullet holes in houses and cars in Parkway Village.
According to the Memphis Police Department, at about two in the afternoon May 18, two cars pulled up in the 3300 block of Dungreen Street. That’s when cops say several people got out of the cars and started shooting at two men, when one returned fire. While police did not report any injuries, several houses and cars were hit and had bullet holes.
Police describe the two cars as possibly a black Volkswagen Jetta with a broken driver rear quarter window and possibly a later model black Dodge Charger with a dent on the driver's rear door.
Anyone with information about this shootout is encouraged to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You could earn a cash reward.