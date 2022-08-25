Person shot by DeSoto Sheriff's Deputies last week was arrested in Olive Branch human trafficking sting that led to 4 victims found

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill were the two men charged.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A human trafficking sting last week in Olive Branch, Mississippi, led to the arrest of two men and the safe finding of four victims of human trafficking, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Thursday.

The Department of Safety said on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation led an undercover human trafficking operation in Olive Branch.

This operation led to the arrest of two men and the identification of four human trafficking victims who were referred to victim services.

26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks, from Marion, Arkansas, was arrested and charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $850,000.

Sparks was shot by DeSoto County Sheriff's Deputies during a confrontation last week near the 4800 block of Bethel Road in Olive Branch.

Desoto County Chief Deputy Justin Smith said it started with the sting operation, where undercover and marked units were at the scene, and Sparks tried to run over one of the deputies. Smith said one deputy fired shots, hitting Sparks.

Smith said Sparks' wounds were non-critical, and he was released to the custody of the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

62-year-old John Edward Massengill, from Baldwyn, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with human trafficking of a minor, and child exploitation. His bond has been set at $200,000.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Great job to all who had a hand in this operation!”

Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Restore Corps Memphis, and the Center for Violence Prevention assisted in the operation which resulted in the arrest and apprehension of Sparks and Massengill.