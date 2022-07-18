TBI announces arrests in West Tennessee human trafficking operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people have been arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in West Tennessee, according to the TBI.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a two-day operation began July 14, 2022, in McNairy County, targeting human trafficking. Investigators said law enforcement placed decoy ads on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex. They said the focus was to identify those looking to have sex with minors.
The TBI said six people were arrested, five of them booked into the McNairy County Jail. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Mississippi (not listed below), and a seventh person was cited in lieu of arrest.
The TBI listed the following identified in the operation:
- Jonathan Jarmon (DOB: 12/12/75), Brownsville, TN: Two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond
- James Johnson (DOB: 2/14/73), Whiteville, TN: Two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond
- Sara McCants (DOB: 12/01/90), Corinth, MS: Promoting Prostitution, $25,000 bond
- Jason Parker (DOB: 2/16/77), Middleton, TN: One count of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond
- Kenneth Pollard (DOB: 4/12/76), Corinth, MS: Two counts of Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, $75,000 bond
- Gregory Waters (DOB: 7/4/59), Savannah, TN: Cited for Patronizing Prostitution
The TBI said this is the sixth undercover operation on human trafficking in 2022, and almost 60 people have been arrested in total.
Agencies taking part included the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Selmer Police Department, Adamsville Police Department, Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, and Department of Human Services – Homeland Security Investigations, in cooperation with the Office of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson.
RELATED: Memphis woman gets 6 charges expunged related to her status as a human trafficking survivor