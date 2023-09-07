Inmate killed at Parchman prison in Mississippi, suspects apprehended

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said the victim had been in prison for four years on burglary charges.

PARCHMAN, Miss — A man is dead inside a Mississippi state prison, and Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials said the suspects were caught killing the inmate on video Thursday.

According to a statement from MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain, the inmate was killed early Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary at Parchman, Mississippi.

Correction officers reported the incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. The victim had been in prison for four years on burglary charges.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, Cain said. The suspects were apprehended with video evidence. Cain said the incident will be referred to the district attorney for criminal prosecution.

The prison at Parchman has had numerous problems with violence and official misconduct in recent years. The facility came under Justice Department scrutiny in 2020 after outbursts of deadly violence by inmates.

Even before the violence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in late 2019 and early 2020, state health inspectors had found repeated problems with broken toilets and moldy showers. Inmates said some cell doors did not lock, and it was common to see rats and roaches.

Lawsuits funded by rapper Jay-Z were dismissed Jan. 13 after the inmates' attorneys and the state Department of Corrections said improvements have been made during the past three years, including installing air conditioning in most of the prison, renovating some bathrooms and updating the electrical, water and sewer systems.