MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says a morning fire at a southwest Memphis apartment complex was arson.

The fire happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of W. Peebles, west of New Horn Lake Road. Investigators said the fire was started in the living room of one of the apartments.

Three units were damaged, and the fire caused about $20,000 in damages total.

No one was reported injured, and no one has been arrested.