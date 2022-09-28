Is the system failing juveniles as crime rises around Memphis?

Therapist Dr. Justin Dodson said PTSD and incarceration "can make for a bad recipe if the right protective factors aren’t harnessed around that young person.”

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple crimes just months a part in the city of Memphis and what’s in common? The same or similar crimes happening again but this time ending in murders.

The city has seen reports of increasing juvenile crime and now, the city is considering a curfew.

“When our youth are exposed to violence at an early age, that impacts the brain in a traumatic way where we don’t really develop how we’re supposed to,” said therapist Dr. Justin Dodson.

Crime at a young age can warp any mind.

Dr. Dodson, who specializes in adult male mental health, explained once you introduce that PTSD with incarceration, “that can make for a bad recipe if the right protective factors aren’t harnessed around that young person.”

Dodson said group therapy or some semblance of it is coming to a lot of schools but is concerned it’s not enough.

“If every school doesn’t have that in place, every environment where children are being housed or fostered. If that’s not being put in place, then we’re probably doing something wrong.”

If we are, Dodson said mentors and parents can help by being aware of signs of depression which can display itself as outbursts of anger or anxiety.

“Have you experienced violence or shooting or neighborhood violence? A lot of people say yes,” explained Dodson. “Even though it may be the norm for some people, it doesn’t mean that it’s less traumatic.”

Trauma for men, he said, can run deeper than some notice.

“A lot of people will say that a man is sassy if he has an expression to share. Our men deserve a safe place as well and if we don’t give that to them then they can turn to violence,“ shared the therapist.

Violence grabs attention while making headlines and shattering families.

Many ask if the system is failing Memphis’ young men and women. To that Dodson said the system represents more than MPD, the courts, juvenile detention and the jail system.

“It’s also the young man across from you that may be calling you names,” he said. “It’s also the culture that says men can’t have feelings. It’s also social media that says violence is accepted because it makes you cool.”

Dodson adds the system’s productivity also hinges on the average person’s participation.