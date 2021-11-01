K9 holds auto theft suspect for Shelby County deputies as he tried to get away

Investigators said Shunkavious Nelson hit the dog several times, but the K9 bit him and held on until deputies could arrest him.

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 helped to take down an auto theft suspect when he tried to get away, despite being hit several times by the suspect.

It happened Thursday, Jan. 7 in Arlington. Deputies were called to Wimpole Hall Drive by several witnesses who saw suspects walking in the area and pulling vehicle door handles. One caller said one of the suspects appeared to have a gun.

Responding deputies said they saw two suspects take off into a wooded area. Two K9 teams were sent out and found one suspect, who deputies said refused to come out of the woods. They said the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Shunkkavious Nelson, hit the god several times, but the K9 bit him and held on until deputies could arrest him.

Deputies said a handgun that had been reported stolen was recovered from the area.

Nelson is now charged with theft from a motor vehicle, weapons law violations, stolen property, animal cruelty, and simple assault.