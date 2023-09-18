Memphis police looking for two suspects they say took $800 worth of laundry detergent

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call Ridgeway GIB at (901) 636 4500.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two people that they said stole $800 worth of laundry detergent at the Dollar General on Winchester Road.

Officers said they responded on Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. to 6195 Winchester and were told that two men arrived in a gold-colored Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a temporary tag displayed.

Police were told that these men entered the store and loaded up two shopping carts full of Gain laundry detergent that were valued roughly at $800, according to MPD.

Police were then told that these men exited the store without paying and loaded up the Nissan Altima being confronted by the store's employees, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD, and no arrests have been made as of press time.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call Ridgeway GIB at (901) 636 4500.

The number for CrimeStoppers is 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left at this number.