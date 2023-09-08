'What’s the point of the searching?' | Memphians question FedExForum security following Lil Baby concert shooting

Many Memphians are wondering how someone got a gun past security and into FedExForum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many questions remain after Thursday night’s shooting during a Lil Baby concert that sent one person to the hospital.

“I just heard a gunshot and saw somebody hit the ground,” said one concert goer who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s just crazy, man. Security needs to do a better job.”

Several people who spoke with ABC24 that night said they thought it was part of the show when they heard the gunfire. When they realized it was real, they ran.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Jimmy Jackson, when asked about his reaction to the shooting. “This continues to happen every time we go out to have a good time, go to an event.”

Memphians like Jackson wonder how someone got a gun past security and inside the FedExForum arena.

“Getting a gun on the inside of the FedExForum, not to mention getting the guns on Beale Street?” he said. “What’s the point of the searching?”

The venue has a strict bag policy and metal detectors and x-ray machines all over the building.

Security specialist Bennie Cobb, who trains security guards for a living, said searches shouldn’t just apply to people attending the event.

“The protocol should be everybody that comes into the venue, every time that they come in, gets checked,” he said. “Now, these entertainers, the caterers, the people behind the scene, they're coming and going, they're coming and going (so much), it's a nightmare for security.”

In a place that is supposed to be a hub of entertainment bringing people into Memphis, Jackson said people may start thinking twice before buying a ticket.

“It keeps people away,” he said. “We’re going to lose money, we’re going to lose tours, we’re going to lose people. We’re hurting ourselves. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot at the end of the day.”