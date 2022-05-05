Man accused of hitting Memphis Police officer outside midtown Walgreens

Many who drove past the Walgreens and Union Ave. and McLean Wednesday night wondered what had led to the large police presence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man was arrested after hitting an officer and causing a disturbance outside a Walgreens in midtown Memphis.

Memphis Police said an officer was at the Walgreens at Union and McLean about 8 p.m. Wednesday when he saw Wesley Jones ‘loitering and lying’ on the sidewalk.

A witness told investigators the officer asked Jones to leave, but Jones started swinging at the officer, hitting him in the face. The witness said the officer tried to place Jones in custody, but he was resisting and wouldn’t surrender his hands.

As other officers got to the scene, MPD said the officer had been able to take Jones into custody. Jones was taken to Regional One to be checked out then to 201 Poplar.

The officer who was hit was checked out at Methodist University Hospital.