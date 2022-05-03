x
Crime

Man who killed pedestrian after possible racing crash in 2020 sentenced to 4 years

Andrea Spencer Jr., 25, pleaded guilty in March to reckless vehicular homicide in crash that killed Breann Bonds.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Andrea Spencer Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing a pedestrian while possibly racing another driver was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Andrea Spencer Jr., 25, pleaded guilty in March to reckless vehicular homicide in the 2020 crash. A judge denied a request for probation and Spencer was sentenced to four years in prison.

Investigators said Spencer and another driver were speeding and weaving through traffic going west on Winchester Road about 5 p.m. April 15, 2020, when Spencer lost control just east of Goodlett Road. They said he left the road, hit a light pole, then struck Breann Bonds, 23.

Police said Bonds pushed a friend out of the way just before she was hit. She died at the scene.

Investigators said two small children in the back seat of Spencer’s car were not hurt.

The District Atoorney said after Spencer’s guilty plea in March, Spencer claimed his car had been stolen after walking away from a one-vehicle accident. He was charged with filing a false offense report. That case is pending.

